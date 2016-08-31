A cloudy day for the East Midlands with sunny spells later

The Met Office forecast for the East Midlands for today Wednesday, August 31 is for a cloudy day with sunny spells later.

Any early brightness will be short lived, as cloud and outbreaks of light rain spread east around the middle of the day.

However these should ease away through the afternoon, with sunny spells developing.

Maximum Temperature 22 °C.

Tonight the cloud will fade away with clear skies developing for most overnight.

There will be light winds and the risk of a few mist or fog patches by dawn.

Minimum Temperature 10 °C.