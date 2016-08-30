A dry, warm and sunny day for the East Midlands

The Met Office forecast for the East Midlands for today, Tuesday, August 30 is for a dry, warm and sunny day.

Any early patchy mist or fog, mainly across the south of the region, will soon clear to leave a dry day with long sunny periods.

Generally becoming very warm, except along the Lincolnshire coast where a cooler breeze will develop.

Maximum Temperature 25 °C.

Tonight will be dry with largely clear skies for most of the night, allowing possibly a few mist and fog patches to form.

Minimum Temperature 13 °C.