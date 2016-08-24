An unforgettable day of fundraising

Face painting, hook a duck and a host of other things were the order of the day as a building society raised money for a dementia charity.

The Hucknall branch of The Nottingham held an activity day to raise money for Forget Me Not.

The event – which also saw society staff hand out free nibbles and refreshments to those that attended – took the branch’s fundraising for the charity, which provides support to people suffering with memory problems and their family and friends, to over £150 in 2016.

Customer adviser Clare Sweeney said: “Considering the weather was awful we had a fantastic turn-out at the activity day and were delighted to raise even more funds for such a fantastic local cause as Forget Me Not.”

The support continues in the form of a raffle which is being drawn on 10 September. Anyone interested in winning coffee or sweet cone vouchers, donated by Costa and the Sweet Café, can purchase tickets from the branch in High Street.

Forget Me Not gave thanks to the staff at the building society for their support.