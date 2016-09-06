Assault man must compensate victims

A Bulwell man must pay compensation to the two men he assaulted on a Nottingham industrial estate, a court has ruled.

Jacob John Williams, 26, of Wingbourne Walk, admitted two counts of assault when he appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on August 30.

The court heard the assaults took place at Limekiln Court, in Nottingham, on July 10.

A 12 month community order was imposed, which includes 20 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Williams was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to each of his victims, which will be paid at the rate of £40 a week.