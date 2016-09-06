Auction boost for frame footballers

A Hucknall soccer school for youngsters with mobility issues has received a massive show of support ahead of its first anniversary on September 15.

Rolls Royce Leisure’s Frame Football squad has been presented with a cheque for the sum of £5,739, raised by Dane Arnold, whose son Dainton has cerebral palsy.

Dane, 30, of Salterfield Road, Hucknall, was introduced to frame football by Caroline Scothern, a founder member of the group which she describes as the ‘first and only frame football squad currently operating in the East Midlands.’

Caroline said: “What Dane has achieved for us in such a short space of time is nothing short of remarkable and his fund-raising efforts has given everyone involved with the soccer school a tremendous boost.”

Impressed at the set-up at Rolls Royce Leisure, Dane enrolled his son as a member of the team and then proceeded to show how much he appreciated the efforts put in by the organisers, by setting up an online appeal for saleable items, in a bid to raise funds for the group.

Dane said: “I spread the word online and was flooded with donations.

“The response was amazing and I can’t thank people enough.

“Garden tools, clothing, bicycles, jewellery, sporting goods, household items, memorabilia and much more was sent or collected.”

“I then set up a sale of goods auction site to sell what had been donated and again the response was amazing. Bids came in thick and fast, it was mindblowing!

“I never expected to raise so much,but this is such a brilliant cause and I am delighted with the outcome.”

John Cheetham, head coach and chairman of junior football at the site in Watnall Road, expressed his gratitude to Dane.

He said: “We have a dedicated group of adults who look after the needs of the lovely children who attend our Frame Football classes and use walker style frames to get about.

“They are a joy to train and their enthusiasm and determination to do well is obvious to see.

“It is heart-warming to watch them in action on the artificial turf surfaces.

“What Dane has achieved is admirable and we are delighted to be the recipients of such an amazing sum of money to help our cause.”

Logan Scothern, nine, is one of the rising stars of the frame football squad, which has a mixed membership of around 15 youngsters whose ages range from five to sixteen.

He said: “We have a great time at training sessions and everyone is so friendly and encouraging.

“I love taking part and I am so grateful to the adults who do a brilliant job on our behalf.”