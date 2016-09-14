Bid to convert Old Town Hall into apartments

A proposal to convert Bulwell’s historic Old Town Hall into 21 flats has been ‘cautiously’ welcomed by a local councillor.

The application, by Ravenshead-based WJB Properties Ltd, features ten one-bed, eight two-bed and three three-bed apartments and would leave the entrance as it is, creating two additional entrances at either end.

Councillor John Hartshorne

All three storeys of the building would be affected and an extension to the west side of the building is proposed.

Nottingham city councillor John Hartshorne said: “We are cautiously supportive. It is a better use. It was never designed for business use.

“The firms admit there is a problem getting materials in and out of the building. We have plenty of industrial premises.”

He warned that the move could create parking problems as there are few spaces in the area.

Bulwell ex Town Hall, Highbury Road.

Three companies are currently based in the building: Regency Mouldings and Fireplaces which has been there for 27 years, Swinton Insurance, and the Bulwell Fight Factory, which has been there for three and a half years.

Veteran boxer Kegg Capeness, who founded the boxing club five years ago and has 18 months left on his lease, said he and the other businesses were not informed of the proposals until they spotted council notices on nearby lampposts.

Th Bulwell Fight Factory hosts a ‘Brawl in the Hall’ world championship event at the venue on Saturday, October. 15

Despite its name, the building has never been used as a town hall and it was originally known as the Public Hall. It was built in 1894 and became redundant when Bulwell was absorbed in the city of Nottingham.

Coopers Social Club, Highbury Road, Bulwell, which is subject to a planning application.

The building was initially a cinema and it has had a variety of other uses over the years, including a printing works, a hosiery factory and a venue for ballroom dancing.

Meanwhile, a proposal to convert the former Coopers Social Club, further down Highbury Road, into ten apartments was granted conditional permission in August.

The two-storey Victorian building has been empty for a number of years. The flats will be built across three floors, using the basement area.

Extensions at the back, constructed circa 1970, will be demolished. A first-floor extension above an existing ground-floor structure is proposed along with additional windows, rooflights, and three car parking spaces.