Birthday teen took car because ‘no-one made a fuss’

A teenager with no driving licence took his mother’s car after he received no birthday presents, a court was told.
Alex Macauley Jacques, 19, took the Ford Mondeo and picked up friends, smoked cannabis and went to a casino before he was eventually stopped on Mansfield’s Harrop White Road.
Police noticed that he was driving without lights.
They found traces of drugs in his system and he confessed he had smoke two cannabis joints with his friends.
Jacques, of Lido Close, Bulwell, admitted charge of taking the car without the owner’s consent, and driving without a licence or insurance.
The court was told how Jacques, who lives with mother, found the incident ‘embarrassing’ because nobody had done anything special for his birthday the day before.
He had since become a trainee butcher and had given up using cannabis.
He was fined £300 in total, made to pay £115 in costs and given six penalty points.
