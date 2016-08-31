Body found in search for missing Hucknall woman

A body has been found during the search for a woman missing from Hucknall.

Twenty-six-year-old Natalie Orton was reported missing yesterday (Tuesday) at around 11am.

But at around 10pm last night the body of a woman was discovered in woodland near Papplewick.

There are no suspicious circumstances and the family of the deceased has been informed.

