Boozer crashed car outside Mansfield court after row with wife

A boozer crashed into his car outside Mansfield Magistrates’ Court while chasing after his wife, two minutes’ drive from his home address.

Steven Lee, 43, of Mount Pleasant, Mansfield, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at the same court on Wednesday.

Magistrates were told that police were called to the junction of Westfield Lane and Rosemary Street, in Mansfield, at 3.30pm on July 3, after his Renault Twingo collided with a Skoda.

A test revealed he had 282 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 107 milligrammes.

Frederick Powell, prosecuting, said: “Mr Lee said he was trying to stop his wife leaving him and drove after her.”

He said Mr Lee tried to persuade the officer not to report the incident. When he was arrested he started kicking his feet in the back of the police car and had to be restrained.

He was later taken to King’s Mill Hospital for a blood test.

Sarah Sanderson, mitigating, said: “Mr Lee is thoroughly disgusted with his behaviour towards the police.

“He has had an alcohol problem for a number of years. On the day in question he had an argument with his wife and she left their property in a very distressed state.

“Since this incident he has not touched a drop of alcohol. He has joined several groups.”

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “It is only be the grace of God that you haven’t killed yourself or others.”

Lee was given a 14 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for three years.

He was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

On the way out, Lee told the court he had apologised to officers.