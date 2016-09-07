Burglar ransacked fruit machines at Langold snooker club

A burglar who smashed open fruit machines in a Langold snooker club was caught hiding inside a seat when police arrived, a court has heard.

Darrell Lee Martin, 26, of Hazelby Road, Cresswell, admitted the burglary when he appeared in Mansfield court on Wednesday.

The court heard bricks were removed from around a vent so Martin, and another man, were able to break into the Corner Pocket Snooker and Social Centre, on Doncaster Road.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said the alarm was raised at 4.30am, on August 21, and police found Martin and his accomplice hiding inside a seat.

Martin told police he travelled there with two other men and had been acting as a lookout throughout the break-in, when one of his accomplices told him to come inside.

“They were making their way back when he realised there were police outside,” said Mr Pietryka.

The court heard his last conviction was in May 2013 for going equipped to steal.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said: “Since 2013 he has turned his life around. Unfortunately, he was approached by someone and temptation got the better of him.”

She said he had been in intensive care with serious health problems.

“He is devastated that he has made this foolish decision,” added Ms Hoffman. “He tells me he has put shame on his family.

“I would suggest that he is particularly remorseful.”

The court heard the owner of the club had been left feeling ‘angry and worried’ and his insurance premiums would increase.

Magistrates imposed a four-month curfew, from 7pm to 7am, and ordered Martin to pay £200 compensation and £85 costs.