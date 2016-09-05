Can you help identify teenagers?

Notts Police would like to speak to them in connection with an attempted theft from a motor vehicle at 5 Speed in Wigwam Lane, Hucknall on August 17.

If you recognise them or think you can help call Notts Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 188 of August 17.

