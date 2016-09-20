City bar assault man punished by curfew

A Hucknall man who assaulted a woman in a city centre bar has been punished with a curfew.

Gurpaige Singh, 22, of Warren Road, admitted assaulting the woman at the Bar Bar, in Nottingham city centre on September 11.

A community order was made at Nottingham Magistrates Court on September 12, when a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm was withdrawn.

Singh was ordered to abide by a curfew, from 9pm to 5.30am, for 28 days. He must also pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

No compensation was ordered because the injured party refused to co-operate with the prosecution.