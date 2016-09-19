Council sorry for 2C drop in pool temperature

Kids swimming lessons have been suspended after a fault led to just a 2 degree drop in a pool’s temperature.

Mansfield District Council has apologised to customers at the Meden Sports Centre in Warsop where, due to a collapsed water pipe, the temperature of the swimming pool will be slightly lower for a few days.

Mansfield District Leisure Trust, which manages the facility for Mansfield District Council, is working closely with Meden School and Nottinghamshire County Council to ensure that the temperature of the pool is reinstated as soon as possible.

Normally the pool is more than 30C but the fault means the temperature is around 28C.

Public swimming sessions are still running but primary school lessons have been suspended until the fault has been repaired. It is hoped the fault will be fixed within the next few days. In the meantime, keep checking the Mansfield District Leisure Trust website or Mansfield District Council website and social media sites for updates.

A spokesman added: “We are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused.”