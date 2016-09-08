Crackdown on speeding on 20 Notts roads

Mobile speed cameras are out and about watching Notts motorists.

Mobile speed cameras will be out and about on Notts roads

Nottinghamshire speed camera locations for the week, beginning Monday, September 12:

* A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington;

* A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield;

* A60 Nottingham Road/Mansfield Road, Ravenshead;

* A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;

* A616 Ollerton Road, Caunton;

* A631 Gringley to Beckingham, near Mutton Lane;

* A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham;

* A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;

* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;

* A6075 Mansfield Road, Skegby;

* B600 Nottingham Road/Kimberley Road, Nuthall;

* B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham;

* B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton;

* B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/Stockhill Lane;

* B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield;

* Clifton Road, Ruddington;

* Nottingham Road/Leake Road, Gotham;

* Nottingham Road/Portland Road/Annesley Road, Hucknall;

* Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop;

* Spital Hill/Leverton Road, Retford.

For more, see www.nottspeed.com

