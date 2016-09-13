Electrical fault believed to have sparked major Bulwell blaze

An electrical fault is believed to have caused a major blaze which gutted three takeaways in Bulwell.

Firefighters were called to Camberley Court shortly after 12.30am on Saturday after Pizza75, Diamond City Takeaway and Angelo's Chippery went up in flames.

The buildings were almost completely destroyed in the fire as large plumes of smoke billowed into the sky - and hero firefighters helped stop the blaze spreading to a nearby petrol station.

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Firefighters from Stockhill, Central, Arnold, Highfields, Hucknall, Carlton, Eastwood and Ashfield were called to the blaze, which involved a row of three takeaways.

"They used hose reel jets, breathing apparatus, free standing jets and thermal imaging cameras to tackle the flames - which had spread quickly through the roof space of the connected buildings.

"The fire almost completely destroyed the buildings due to it spreading so quickly - but firefighters managed to prevent it spreading to the neighbouring petrol station."

Residents expressed their sadness at the loss of the businesses.

Glenn Ormrod, of Hoewood Area Tenants and Residents Association, told the Nottingham Post: "I'm sure a lot of residents will have been shocked to hear the news when they woke up on Saturday morning.

"The takeaways were very popular and they will be missed.

"I have lived in Bulwell for eight or nine years now and they have been there for as long as I can remember and they were always busy whenever I drove past."

Rebecca Turner said on Facebook: "It's a real shame as my family love the Chinese takeaway and the staff are lovely there."

For fire safety prevention advice, visit Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service's website.

