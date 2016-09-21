First birthday for transport musuem

A vintage bus museum in Hucknall which celebrated its first birthday last week is well on the way to achieving its aims, say the volunteers that run it.

Nottingham Heritage Vehicles Charity (NHVC) leased the former disused Trent Motor Traction bus garage on Portland Road with the intention of transforming it into a leading transport museum.

It was opened to the public for the first time last September and has already developed into a must-see attraction for visitors to the area.

CEO Simon Lowings said: “We have a fantastic, growing collection of vehicles ranging from a replica 1920s bus to the only surviving roadworthy Nottingham Bendy bus. There is a real diverse selection of examples of public transport from every decade on display.

“We hope to attract as many members of the local community as possible to come along and join in. It’s not all about restoring old vehicles.

“It is hoped to use an area of the premises to explain the development of transport locally and its role in everyday life, to tell the story of those working in the industry locally and to provide a centre where locals can learn new skills in an enjoyable environment - or simply pop in for a chat!”

Dating from 1936, the premises operated as a bus garage until January 2011, and then became a storage facility for surplus vehicles.

Simon said: “With art deco features, unusual styles of brickwork and unspoilt period internal fittings it really is like stepping back in time. We want to restore the premises to their former glory alongside the vehicles.

“We appealing to local trades people to offer a little of their time and expertise in moving the project forward. If the community gets behind the project then Hucknall will have something to be proud of.”

In the last 12 months the charity has completely restored the Nottingham Bendybus which, at 18 metres in length, is the longest bus in Nottinghamshire.

Other members of the team have worked on rebuilding the engine on the Trent Tiger cub, a vehicle loaned to the Charity for a 21 year term by Trent Motor traction.

“It has gone better than we could ever have envisaged,” said Simon. “Visitor numbers to the five open days held to date have been fantastic. Volunteers offer their support on a regular basis and the support from local and county councillors is encouraging.”

The charity has supplied vintage vehicles to a number of events, including the Splendour music festival and the Riverside Festival in Nottingham, and has supported several occasions in Hucknall.

Simon said: “Anyone with the slightest interest in public transport and vehicles, building renovation, decorating, cleaning, or even making tea is welcome to come along and help out.”