Fishing gear thief tackled with prison

A Hucknall thief who returned to the same store four times to steal over £600 of fishing equipment has been jailed.

Wayne Lee, 46, of Chatsworth Drive, admitted five counts of theft on one of assault, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on August 26. The court heard he made four trips to steal the equipment from Boyes, in Arnold, between August 16 and August 24.

He also admitted assaulting a woman at Tesco Express, in Hucknall, on August 21 and stealing meat worth £65 from the store on the same date. He was jailed for 23 weeks because the offending was persistent and violence was used. He must pay a victim surcharge of £115.