Flasher stalked woman in car through Worksop before exposing himself

A flasher stalked a woman in his car through Worksop before exposing himself, a court has heard.

James Finlay, 43, of Southgate, Eckington, admitted the offence at Mansfield Magistrates Court on August 18, and sentencing was adjourned for reports until Thursday.

Robert Carr, prosecuting, said: “The lady was walking on Netherton Road at around 9.15am on July 5 when she noticed a vehicle driving very slowly.

“It followed her on to another road and continued slowly and passed her.

“The car parked ahead of her and as she passed it she looked in at the driver’s face.”

She saw Finlay was touching his genitals and walked off, said Mr Carr.

“He drove past her again and she saw he was doing the same thing. She took the registration number and passed it on to the police.”

Finlay had no previous convictions.

The court heard the victim suffered psychological distress and had stopped going out since the incident.

“She is concerned she may see the same man,” said Mr Carr. “She was very shocked. She already suffers from depression and the incident has made it worse.”

Steve Smith, mitigating, said Finlay had paid for an assessment by a psycho-sexual therapist which confirmed that he was remorseful about what he had done.

“It is an isolated act of gross stupidity and thoughtlessness for other people,” Mr Smith said.

District Judge Andrew Meachin said: “I have taken into account the fact that you have strong personal mitigation, and the observations of your solicitor and the recommendations of the probation service.

“Nonetheless this is a serious offence.”

He imposed a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation activity sessions and 100 hours of unpaid work. Finlay was put on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and compensation to his victim of £150.