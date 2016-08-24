Free music festival for Freddie and Louie

A day of live music will take place at the Beer Shack in Hucknall to raise funds for Battle Batten - the charity set up for twins Freddie and Louie Dawkins.

The entertainment starts at 12.30pm on Sunday, August 28, and features local acts including McKinley, The Village, Russell Gregory, Chris Chapman and Lyndon and Friends. From 3pm to 4.30pm there will be an open mic session

The brothers were only two years old when they were diagnosed with autism and, as they began losing their vision, it emerged they had Batten disease, a fatal inherited disorder of the nervous system.

Their parents have raised well over £80,000 to commission research into the disease and the identical twins will celebrate their 11th birthday on Monday, September 19.