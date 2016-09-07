Gainsborough man coerced into stealing mobiles from workplace

A Gainsborough man was threatened, assaulted and pressurised into stealing two mobile phones from his employer to clear a debt, a court has heard.

Andrew Brown, 40, of Woods Terrace, admitted theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The court heard a security guard discovered two Samsung phones, worth a total of £1,178, in Brown’s bag as he clocked off from Dixons distribution centre, in Winthorpe, near Newark, on August 19.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said: “Mr Brown had been having a lot of difficulties with a certain group who he had had a loan from.

“Numerous threats were made. They waited at the school gates when he went to collect his child. He had been assaulted a number of times. He was put under pressure to repay the debt or get mobile phones from his work place.

“He didn’t think contacting the police was an option.”

She said he had resigned from Dixons.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe told Brown: “This is an unpleasant offence in that there’s a breach of trust. I accept that you had been placed under pressure.”

He was given a six-week curfew, from 9am to 6am, and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.