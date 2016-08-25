GCSE glee for Hucknall students

Students up and down the country excitedly opened their GCSE results this week, learning what fate holds for their next steps in education.

At Holgate Academy in Hucknall, students achieved some of the best grades the school has ever seen, including English language results of 61 per cent A*-C – 10 per cent better than last year.

Some 51 per cent of pupils achieved five A*-C grades, with a ‘raft’ of top performers achieving staggering results, said the school.

Bethaney Tuggey got three A* seven A grades, while Kerry Campbell and Macy Fofulit both acheived four A* and five A grades.

Kerry Campbell said: “The teaching has been excellent at Holgate, I have felt safe here and really enjoyed my time at the school.”

Kerry is staying in the Sixth Form and will be studying Biology, Chemistry and Maths.”

Principal Neil Holmes said: “I am very proud of all of our Year 11 students’ and their achievements. The national average across the country has fallen this year however our results have increased therefore at Holgate we bucked the national trend and achieved another set of exceptional results. I would also like to thank the teachers for their hard work and dedication for making this possible.”

Chair of the Governors Kate Turner said: “I am very proud of all the students and staff that have worked extremely hard and made this set of summer results outstanding for yet another year in a row. This shows that Holgate is a GOOD school where all students succeed. I would like to wish good luck to all students with their future plans and we look forward to seeing the students that will be remaining with us in the new Hucknall Sixth Form Centre in September. The whole Hucknall community should be extremely proud of all Holgate students.”

Councillor John Peck, Nottinghamshire County Council’s committee chairman for children’s services said: “For many of our young people, these results will be a cause for great celebration, confirming plans for their post-16 education.

“However, for some, whose results may be disappointing, I would encourage them not to lose heart, but to seek advice from their teachers or the exam results helpline for information on what to do next.”