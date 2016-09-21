Girlfriend pleads guilty to murdering Hucknall man

The girlfriend of murdered Hucknall man Karl Bloxham pleaded guilty to stabbing him at Nottingham Crown Court this morning.

Ellishia Allen, 29, of Spruce Grove, Hucknall, admitted the murder before Judge Gregory Dickinson QC.

Karl Bloxham, 39, was found by police and paramedics in the first floor flat the couple shared on July 29 last year.

This morning the court heard that the couple’s relationship had been volatile and Allen suffered from alcohol dependence syndrome and a personality disorder.

Mr Bloxham, a dad of two, died from a massive loss of blood following stab wounds to his chest.

The court heard that Allen had threatened to kill her partner of five years.

“Wait until you are asleep - I will stab you through the heart.”

More to follow

