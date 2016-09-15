Housing allocations in Ashfield District Council’s Publication Local Plan: is your area affected?

Ashfield District Council has today released details of the areas which are planned to be affected by allocations for new housing of 8,649 houses over the next 15 years in its Local Plan.

The target was announced as the authority released its a Local Plan (Publication Local Plan) that it would like to take forward and adopt.

The proposals will go to a meeting of the council’s cabinet on September 22 for approval before being ratified by the full council and being sent to the Government.

The target is to maintain a five year supply of deliverable housing sites:

Areas shown are Sutton and Kirkby, Hucknall and the rural areas.

Sutton and Kirkby Housing Allocations

Strategic Objectives SO8, SO9, SO10, SO19, SO20

Residential development will be permitted on the sites listed below as shown on the Policies Map, subject to detailed planning consent where it has not already been granted, or where it has lapsed.

RSKA3a North of Kingsmill Hospital, Sutton 250

SKA3b Blackwell Road, Huthwaite 65

SKA3c Ashland Road West, Sutton 235

SKA3d Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite 100

SKA3e Newark Road, Sutton 266

SKA3f Priestic Road Road/ Northern View 24

SKA3g Rookery Farm, Alfreton Road, Sutton 184

SKA3h Beck Lane, Skegby 400

SKA3i Clare Road, Sutton 50

SKA3j Fisher Close/Stanton Crescent, Sutton 100

SKA3k Hilltop Farm, Skegby 20

SKA3l Alfreton Road, Sutton 117

SKA3m The Avenue, Sutton 15

SKA3n Quantum Clothing, North Street, Huthwaite 90

SKA3o Land Adjacent to Stubbin Hill Farm/Brand Lane,

Stanton Hill

216

SKA3p South of West Notts College, Cauldwell Road 207

SKA3q Common Road, Huthwaite 20

SKA3r Former Social Club, Davies Avenue, Sutton 19

SKA3s Station House, Outram Street, Sutton 28

SKA3t Former Courtaulds Factory and Adjacent Land,

Unwin Road, Sutton

30

SKA3u Land at Cross Row, Stanton Hill 12

SKA3v Off Gillcroft Street/St Andrews Street & Vere

Avenue, Skegby

180

SKA3x Land at Unwin Road (Co-op site), Sutton 18

SKA3y land between Pleasley Road/Mansfield Road,

Skegby

37

SKA3z land at 57 Stoneyford Road, Skegby 50

SKA3 land off Mansfield road/Unwin Road, Eastfield

Side 50

SKA3ac rear 249-251 Alfreton Road, Sutton 102

SKA3ad Land off High Hazels Drive, Huthwaite 22

SKA3ae Adj Blue Bell PH, Carsic Ln, Sutton 11

SKA3ag Royal Foresters PH, Coronation St, Sutton 14

SKA3ah East of Sutton Parkway Station, Lowmoor Road 495

SKA3ai Former Lowmoor Inn/Wheatley’s Yard, Kirkby 62

SKA3aj Warwick Close, Kirkby 24

SKA3ak Skegby Road, Kirkby Woodhouse 23

SKA3al Mowlands, Kirkby 900

SKA3am Kirkby House, Chapel Street, Kirkby 16

SKA3an Laburnum Avenue, Kirkby 31

SKA3ao Walesby Road, Kirkby 150

SKA3ap Diamond Avenue, Kirkby 67

SKA3aq Sidings Road, Kirkby 81

SKA3ar Southwell Lane, Kirkby 60

SKA3as Land Off Lindley’s Lane 39

SKA3at Annesley Colliery, Newstead Road 54

SKA3au East of Sutton Road, Kirkby (Larwood) 188

SKA3aw Former Larwood Nursing Home, Main Road,

Nuncargate

10

SKA3ax Sherwood house, Willowbridge Lane 33

Total Allocated Sites – Sutton/Kirkby Area 5165

Development for Gypsy/Traveller accommodation pitches will be permitted

on the site listed below as shown on the Policies Map:

SKA4a Park Lane, Kirkby-in-Ashfield 8 pitches

Policy Monitoring

Target Indicator

Create 8 Gypsy & Traveller pitches at

Park Lane, Kirkby N

The Rurals Housing Allocations

(Selston, Jacksdale, Bagthorpe and Underwood Area)

Strategic Objectives SO8, SO9, SO10, SO19, SO20

Residential development will be permitted on the sites listed below as shown

on the Policies Map, subject to detailed plannng consent where it has not already been granted, or where it has lapsed.

Ref. Site Name Approximate Yield (dwellings)

RA2a Church Lane, Underwood 21

RA2b Westdale Road, Jacksdale 15

RA2c Westdale Road/Rutland Road, Jacksdale 60

RA2d Park Lane, Selston 110

RA2e Land to rear of the Bull and Butcher Public House, Selston 137

RA2f Former Brick & Tile PH, Palmerston St, Underwood 15

Total Allocated Sites – Rurals Area 358

Hucknall Housing Allocations

Strategic Objectives SO8, SO9, SO10, SO19, SO20

Residential development will be permitted on the sites listed below as shown on the Policies Map, subject to detailed planning consent where it has not already been granted, or where it has lapsed.

Ref. Site Name Approximate

Yield

(dwellings)

HA3a South of Broomhill Farm/North of A611 480

HA3b Land South of Papplewick Lane 26

HA3c Former Bamkin factory site 14

HA3d Ruffs Farm 10

HA3e Broomhill Farm, Nottingham Road 151

HA3f Land at Bolsover Street 16

HA3g High Leys Road 10

HA3h Seven Stars PH & adjoining land, West Street 25

HA3i Land adjacent to the Arrows Centre, Annesley

Road

60

HA3j Daniels Way 50

HA3k 100 Nottingham Road 37

HA3l Land off Papplewick Lane 110

HA3o 135-137, Beardall Street 14

HA3p Grange Farm, Moor Road 14

HA3q Broomhill Farm (north), Nottingham Road 90

HA3s The Harrier, Christchurch Road 10

HA3t Rolls Royce, Watnall Road 900

HA3u Lingford Street 33

HA3MU Hucknall Town Football Club, Watnall Road 108

Total Allocated Sites – Hucknall Area 2158