Hucknall shoplifter assaulted PCSO

A Hucknall thief who stole meat from supermarkets in the town and assaulted a police officer has been jailed for 14 weeks.

Andrew Christopher Hoggard, 41, of Bestwood Road, admitted stealing a Russell Hobs iron worth £45 on June 27, and a steam mop worth £80 on June 15, from Wilkinsons in Hucknall, when he appeared before magistrates in Nottingham on September 1.

He also admitted stealing a bag of dog food worth £8.15 from the Aldi in Hucknall on June 17, meat worth, respectively £48 on June 23, £20 on August 13 and £35 on July 7, from the Co-Op on Watnall Road, as well as meat worth £38 from the Tesco on Annesley Road on August 11, and £31 of meat from Aldi on August 15.

He also admitted assaulting Police Community Support Officer Shaw at Watnall Road on June 27 and damaging the officer’s stab vest.

Hoggard was sentenced to a total of 14 weeks in prison, and ordered to pay compensation for the stolen items that were not recovered.

The court heard the custody threshold had been passed because Hoggard was a persistent offender, who had 39 convictions, including 52 theft and kindred offences.