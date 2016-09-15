Hucknall volunteers are recognised for hard work

A group which meets regularly to discuss community policing priorities has been recognised for their dedication to the community.

Ashfield District Council presented Hucknall West Safer Neighbourhood Committee (SNC) with a Volunteer Recognition Certificate.

The group meets every six weeks to discuss police issues within the ward. The SNC is made up of a variety of members from all the estates and groups within the West Ward, and is open to everyone.

Their next meeting is Tuesday, October 25, at 7pm held at Beauvale Court and new members are always welcome.