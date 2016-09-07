Mansfield man gets 15 month ban for breath test panic

A Mansfield man who tried to evade police while twice over the legal limit panicked when he was told to give a breath sample, a court has heard.

Paul Guy, 56, of Bank End Close, admitted failing to provide a breath sample for analysis when he appeared in court on Wednesday.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said Guy’s Renault Clio was finally stopped at Tesco, on August 19, where a roadside breath test revealed he had 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

But when he was taken to Mansfield police station he was given four opportunities to take the formal test, but none were successful and he was charged.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said: “He wasn’t trying to evade the police. He has been under a lot of stress awaiting the results of medical tests. He cooperated fully.

“When he got to the police station he tells me he panicked. He thinks the panic and the stress of the whole situation got on top of him.”

She said Guy visited his unwell mother every day and delivered products as part of his self-employed work, so his partner would have to help.

He was banned from driving for 15 months. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.