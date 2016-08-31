Mansfield woman fined for chip shop race slur

A Mansfield woman who called a chip-shop owner a ‘f***ing terrorist’ told police it was an act of drunken stupidity, a court has heard.

Tracy Ann Whitworth, 46, of James Murray Mews, admitted using threatening or abusive words that were racially aggravated, when she appeared before magistrates in Mansfield.

The court heard Whitworth entered the Maid Marian fish bar on Leeming Street, at 12.40am on May 5, when she was ‘heavily intoxicated’.

Rod Chapman, prosecuting, said: “He took that as being a slur on his heritage and was deeply offended by the language which was within earshot of other customers.”

She was identified by CCTV. In interview she told police officers it was ‘an act of drunken stupidity’ after the proprietor called her a racist.

“She said the exchange had been triggered by her asking him how much he paid staff,” said Mr Chapman. “She expressed her shame.”

Zahra Hussain, mitigating, said Whitworth suffers from paranoia, anxiety and depression.

She was fined £100 and ordered to pay compensation of £100 and costs of £85.