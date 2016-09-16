Missing Nathan’s family make emotional plea for him to come home

The family of missing Warsop man Nathan Priest have made an emotional appeal for him to get in touch with them this afternoon.

Nathan’s partner Helen Derby and his sister Chantelle Priest said they were devastated by his disappearance a week ago which is described as a ‘complete mystery’.

28-year-old Nathan was last seen leaving a friend’s house in the town on the evening of Friday 9 September 2016.

The father-of-two, who works as a self-employed builder, has not been in touch with anyone since then.

Speaking at a press conference with the family this afternoon, at Nathan’s home at Warsop Vale, Inspector Glenn Longden of Nottinghamshire Police said: “We are becoming very concerned indeed for Nathan’s welfare now. No one has seen or heard anything from him since his disappearance a week ago, and for him to be away from his partner and two children for this length of time is entirely out-of-character.

“It is clear Nathan is a man who is well-known in his community and is well-loved by his friends and family.

“They are understandably hugely distressed by his disappearance and we aim to do everything we can to return him home safely.”

Nathan’s partner Helen Derby said: “We want to thank everybody who has been out there searching for him.

“We need any information from anyone who may have seen him or even if they think they might have seen him or they are not sure. Any information is better than nothing at all.

“All we want to do is bring him back home where he belongs.

His sister Charlotte Priest added:

“The family are an absolute mess- we don’t know what to do any more. My mum and dad are totally devastated.

“He’s never done anything like this before this extreme.

“We just want him found - time is getting on now . We all love him very much - we just want you to come home please.”

Police search teams have been scouring the local countryside and woodland, and have searched a number of properties throughout the week.

A whole community have helped in the search coordinated by specialist teams

Nathan’s car was found parked in Warsop Vale on Monday in an area where police say he likes to go walking, but there have been no confirmed sightings of Nathan himself.

Insp Longden added: “Although there is nothing to suggest at this time that there are any suspicious circumstances about his disappearance, we must keep an open mind.

We are pursuing all lines of enquiry and can’t rule out the possibility that Nathan may have come to some harm, possibly accidentally.

“I would urge anyone who believes they can help to contact us on 101 as soon as possible.”

Nathan is described as white, around 6ft tall, of a large build with short, fair straight hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.

If you see Nathan or have any information that can help find him, contact 101 quoting incident 915 of 11 September 2016.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.