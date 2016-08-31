New CCTV footage of Bulwell armed robbery released

New CCTV footage shows the moment a man pulled out a firearm in a Bulwell robbery.

The incident happened outside the Londis store in Highbury Road at around 12.15am on Saturday 30 July.

The video shows the man using the weapon to threaten the victim and take the contents of his wallet.

The firearm was also used to assault another man, causing minor facial injuries.

If you know these men or you have any information please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 414 of 31 July.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.