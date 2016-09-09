New craft hub set to open in Sutton

A group of craft-based traders are joining forces to create an emporium of shops in Sutton.

More than a dozen businesses will be based at the new market at Opas House, on Market Street, to make a one-stop shop for all things crafty.

There are around eight businesses already in place with more to follow.

Jenny Tindall of Sewilicious Fabrics & Workshops is a typical example of the type of businesses which will be based at the new venture.

She said: “We are very excited about this opportunity to make a bit of a crafty hub in Sutton, as well as providing some local services for our clients.”

Jenny started her business two years ago when she needed a career to fit around her disabled daughter,

She said: “I am self-taught and started from my dining room table selling designer American quilting fabrics and showing friends how to use their sewing machines ,

“I was in the Ashfield Business Centre Incubation units and have grown so fast I needed more space. I had adult workshops in learning how to use a sewing machine, bag making, toy making, dressmaking and quilting, I also hold children’s workshops on sewing machines as well as birthday parties.”

An open day is set to take place in October and will include a tombola, craft stalls and local crafters with items to buy and a raffle to win a first prize of at least £50, along with smaller prizes.

All proceeds will be going to local mum Kerry Clinton currently fund raising for Birmingham Children’s Hospital’s children’s ward.

Jenny added: “Kerry’s two-year-old daughter has CHD and has spent many a time in there recovering from her operations. We are hoping we can also raise enough funds to give this lovely family a gift.”

Local businesses based at the new hub include: Stitch That clothing alterations, Steven’s Sewing Machine Repairs, Fiona Asbury Photography, The Crochet Garden, Barry Caunt – Selous Security; Platinum Hairdressers, Sarah Cordon – Card making and other paper crafts will all be based in the new craft hub. Also based there are LJ Meeks balloons, cakes, and workshops for adults and children; Zoe Leigh-Cotterill’s hand made dresses, Michelle – a candle maker; and Autumn – a flower shop in Huthwaite which runs flower arranging workshops.

An antique dealer will also have a storage area at the venue.