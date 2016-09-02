Notts family scoop £1 million lottery prize

A Nottinghamshire family are celebrating a special £1 million lottery prize to celebrate Team GB’s success at this year’s Rio Olympics.

David and Yvonne Brown and their daughters Becky and Julie, from Eastwood, are equally sharing the £1m win which is one of 67 prizes from the extra special Lotto Medal Draw, on Saturday, August 27.

Yvonne, aged 59, said: “I’m still speechless. This doesn’t happen to people like us, we are just a normal family.”

David, aged 61, said the first thing he is going to do now is retire.

He said: “I currently work two days a week at the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham as a Maintenance Engineer. I enjoy it a lot but this win has enabled me to retire early.

“Yvonne doesn’t work so the win will allow us to do more of the things we love doing.”

Yvonne added: “We are currently planning what to do with the money. We’ve been very fortunate to have had a good life.

“We have nice holidays, we love our house and for me the win will allow us to keep up that comfortable lifestyle even with David retired.

“It’s different for the girls, the money will help them so much. Becky is going to pay off her mortgage. Julie still lives with us and is drawing up a long list.

“As for David, he did mention, very quickly, an Aston Martin.”

The family have played the Lottery together since it began in 1994 and they have the same numbers every Saturday night and have previously won small amounts but their luck has now changed.

David said: “It was Sunday night and I was watching the TV. I had forgotten to check the ticket so scanned it using my iPad App.

“It made a funny noise so I turned the iPad on and off and tried again. I must have done this three times.

“By this time, we had called Rebecca, but because it was so late The National Lottery Hotline was closed so we decided to try the newsagents down the road and ask them to check the ticket.

“So off we went to our local shop and they confirmed we had matched the special Raffle code too.

“We then went home and locked the ticket in the bedside drawer. But the checking didn’t stop there, I also went back to Asda where we bought the ticket to ask them to check it too.”

An extra 27 prizes of £1 million were available to match the number of Gold medals won in Rio, 23 further prizes of £100,000 to equal the Silver medal haul and 17 additional prizes of £50,000 to match those Bronze medals won by Team GB in Rio, to celebrate the medal tally and to thank players for their ongoing support of our elite athletes.

David and Yvonne bought the winning ticket from Asda in Westley Street, Langley Mill.