Nuthall funday for teens a ‘brilliant’ success

Over 100 youngsters turned up for a fun day in Nuthall aimed at teenagers.

Nuthall parish councillor Linda Carter helped organise the “Teenz-only” event at the Basil Recreation Ground, on Sunday, after deciding more activities were needed for teenagers in the area.

L-R: Amy Booth, 12 from Eastwood and Charlotte Limb, 12 from Eastwood.

She said: “There was a nice atmosphere. It was brilliant!

“If it was left to me there would definitely be another event - but we will see what the parish council say.

“The younger children get a lot of things but the older ones don’t. They were thrilled to bits with it.

“The age group were good - they were very well-behaved and we had no problems at all. I couldn’t fault it.”

L-R: Amy Rutherford, 12 from Eastwood and Jessica Rowley, 12 from Eastwood.

Youngsters enjoyed sumo suit wrestling, soft archery, table tennis, pool, crazy golf and body zorbing.

And there was a 125ft long inflatable obstacle course, a penalty shootout and a “surf board challenge”.

Nuthall Parish Council has hosted a family fun day every year for the last seven years, which is open to all ages, but is geared towards younger children.

Ryan Pearce, 13 from Long Eaton.