PICTURES: Police step up search for missing Nathan

Police are stepping up their search after a man went missing from Warsop.

Nathan Priest, aged 28, was last seen leaving an address in the area on Friday night.

Nathan Priest. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are concerned for his safety and are asking anyone with information of his whereabouts to get in touch.

“Nathan is described as white, around 6ft tall, of a large build with short fair straight hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.

“He was wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.

“If you see Nathan or you believe you know where he might be please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 915 of September 11, 2016.”

