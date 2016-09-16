Police increasingly concerned for missing Nathan

Police are growing increasingly concerned for 28-year-old Nathan Priest who went missing on the evening of Friday, September 9.

He was last seen leaving an address in Warsop.

Nathan is described as white, around 6ft tall, of a large build with short fair straight hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.

He was wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.

Officers searching for Mr Priest are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 915 of September 11.