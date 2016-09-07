Police tsar speaks of future of our forces

A police tsar has spoken of the importance of modernisation and collaboration to ensuring the smooth operation of our forces.

Speaking at the Transforming Blue-Light Services: Entrenching Integration, Collaboration, Efficiency and Public Safety seminar, in London, Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping said the future sustainability of policing services depended on how effective forces were in sharing responsibilities cross border to improve efficiency and reduce the impact of austerity pressures on resilience.

“Unless we seize on the opportunity to radically change the way we operate through stronger inter-force partnerships and our readiness to grasp new technology then we will simply be chasing our tails,” he said.