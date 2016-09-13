POLL: What’s your favourite Roald Dahl book

Roald Dahl was born 100 years ago today. Photo -RoaldDahl.com/Quentin Blake

Roald Dahl was born 100 years ago today. Photo -RoaldDahl.com/Quentin Blake

0
Have your say

Legendary author Roald Dahl, who wrote some of the best-loved children’s books of all time, was born 100 years ago today.

Responsible for classics including James and the Giant Peach and the BFG, his legacy is celebrated each year on Roald Dahl day.

But which was your favourite of his children’s books? Take our poll now.

Back to the top of the page