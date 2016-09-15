Retford mum shouted ‘frightening’ abuse at teen

A Retford mum-of-four shouted ‘frightening’ abuse at a teenage girl in the street, a court has heard.

Purdy Blow, 33, of Water Lane, admitted using threatening or abusive words when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard that Blow approached the girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, outside the cinema on Bridge Street, in Retford, at around 8.30pm on June 18.

Sanjay Jerath, prosecuting, said Blow shouted abusive language at the girl who was frightened.

“The defendant fully admits using that language,” he said. “She accepted that her behaviour was unacceptable.”

District Judge Tim Spruce gave Blow, who had no previous convictions, a two year conditional discharge.

He said: “This is very much out of character for you.

“There is no punishment providing that you keep yourself out of the court for two years.

“I don’t make any award of compensation because I think such an award would inflame matters here.”