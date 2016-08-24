Selston man caught with drugs in Kirkby

A Selston man was caught with cannabis in Kirkby three days after a court appearance.

Oliver Paul Hufton, 19, of Holland Crescent, admitted possessing a small amount of the Class B drug when he appeared at Mansfield court on Wednesday.

Prosecutor David Myles said police found him with the drug on Church Hill, on June 11, when he came to the attention of officers who were dealing with a road traffic accident.

The court heard he had been in court on June 8 when a curfew order, imposed for two convictions for making off without paying, was replaced with a conditional discharge. Hufton also admitted being in breach of the 12-month order.

Isobel Peach, of the probation service, said Hufton was on the autistic spectrum and added that the curfew had been revoked because ‘it wasn’t appropriate for him to be confined to his room.’

“It is difficult to work with Mr Hufton because of his issues,” she added.

Zahra Hussain, mitigating, said to the bench: “Because this is a completely unrelated matter I would ask you to deal with this by way of a fine, or a suspended sentence to act as a deterrent.”

Magistrates decided to take no action for the breach, but fined him £80 for the drugs, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The fine and costs were added to an outstanding court bill of £148, which will be consolidated and taken from his benefits at a rate of £10 a fortnight.