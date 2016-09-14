Slideshow: Police step up search for missing Nathan

Police are stepping up their search after a man went missing from Warsop.
Nathan Priest, aged 28, was last seen leaving an address in the area on Friday night.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are concerned for his safety and are asking anyone with information of his whereabouts to get in touch.
“Nathan is described as white, around 6ft tall, of a large build with short fair straight hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.
“He was wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.
“If you see Nathan or you believe you know where he might be please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 915 of September 11, 2016.”
