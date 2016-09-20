Special service to mark Battle of Britain

St Mary Magdalene Church in Hucknall commemorated the Battle of Britain with a special service on Sunday September 15, to mark the 76th anniversary of the conflict.

County councillor John Wilmott said: “This great victory won by the Royal Air Force saved Britain from invasion in 1940.

“At the beginning of the battle the Luftwaffe had no less than 2,790 aircraft to launch against Britain.

“Britain had fewer than 60 fighter squadrons, representing some 650 aircraft, and the ground staff sometimes had to work 16 hours a day to keep the machines in the air.

“Between August 24 and September 6 alone, 103 pilots were killed and 128 were seriously wounded, whilst 366 fighters were put out of action. The position was indeed grave.

On Sunday September 15, 1940, came what Sir Winston Churchill described as ‘one of the decisive battles of the war’ and with it the Luftwaffe’s greatest defeat.

“In Churchill’s immortal words: ‘Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.’”

This Battle of Britain Service remembered all those who gave their lives, recognising their personal sacrifices and giving thanks for their diligence and perseverance.