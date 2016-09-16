Storms hit the region as Met Office issues rain warning

Mansfield and Ashfield were experiencing pockets of heavy rain this morning as flash flooding has hit parts of England.

With thunderstorms currently moving across the South East the Met Office has issued a yellow warning of rain for the East Midlands.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop more widely across central, southern and eastern parts of England, whilst rain spreading from the west may also turn locally heavy and thundery.

Have you experienced any flash flooding as the downpour reaches our region?