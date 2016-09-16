THUNDERSTORM ALERT: Flooding could hit our communities

Weather experts have issued a warning for severe thunderstorms in the area.

The Met Office alert is valid until 6pm on Friday.

A spokesman for the Government organisation said: "There is a risk of 30 to 40mm of rain in an hour and more than 50mm in a few hours.

"At this stage, there remains uncertainty in the location of the most disruptive thunderstorms.

"Please be aware of the risk of disruption due to localised flooding and also from lightning strikes."

Severn Trent said it has extra staff on phones in its call centre and additional teams out and about across the Midlands in case they have to deal with flooding issues.