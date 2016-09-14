Top awards for Notts business Stoneseed

A company that has broken new ground in the IT sector has won the East Midlands Chamber 2016 Nottinghamshire Business of the Year Award.

Stoneseed, which is based at Sherwood Business Park, was formed in 2009 to provide organisations with an alternative to outdated IT sourcing and delivery models.

As well as scooping the top prize of Business of the Year award, sponsored by Mazars, they also won the Small Business of the Year award, sponsored by Nottingham Trent University.

After receiving the awards, Andrew Buxton, Business Development Manager, said: “We came up with an idea six years ago which just felt right and it’s all come good.

“Tonight is all about the people who deliver the concept, but I feel amazing.”

The company was one of 11 to win an award as the Chamber celebrated the strength and successes of businesses across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Chamber President, Jean Mountain, said: “The Chamber’s congratulations go to all of this year’s winners.

“We had some really good entries and the judging process was extremely tough, but all of the winning businesses thoroughly deserve their success.

“The standard of competition was extremely high, which clearly shows that despite the surprise of the exit vote at the EU Referendum, we have some real success stories of Nottinghamshire businesses doing well.

“All of the finalists also deserve recognition for their success.

“Over the past 12 months, businesses in Nottinghamshire have been busy investing, innovating, exporting and growing and these awards are testament to the quality of businesses we have in this city and county.”