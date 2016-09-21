Video: Firefighters tackle huge blaze at Walesby

Firefighters from at least eight Nottinghamshire stations have been mobilised to tackle a blaze at an industrial unit at Walesby.
A fire services spokesman said the incident was reported at 10.30 this morning.
The blaze is believed locally to be at the old Dean’s farm, a former chicken processing plant.
Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield Edwinstowe, Newark, Warsop, Worksop and Arnold are attending the fire.
An aerial ladder from Mansfield station is being used.
More when we have it.
