Video: Nathan Priest’s partner and sister make a tearful plea for him to get in touch a week after he went missing

The family of missing Warsop man Nathan Priest have made an emotional appeal for him to get in touch with them this afternoon.

Nathan’s partner Helen Derby and his sister Chantelle Priest said they were devastated by his disappearance a week ago which is described as a ‘complete mystery’.

Nathan Priest. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.

28-year-old Nathan was last seen leaving a friend’s house in the town on the evening of Friday 9 September 2016.

The father-of-two, who works as a self-employed builder, has not been in touch with anyone since then.

