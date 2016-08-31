VIDEO: stunning timelapse film of Hucknall bridge removal

Engineers worked around the clock in Hucknall to replace the bridge on Station Road over the bank holiday weekend.

The project to replace the 140-year-old structure with an entirely new bridge over the Robin Hood line between Nottingham and Worksop was captured in a stunning time-lapse video.

Rob McIntosh, route managing director for Network Rail, said: “I thank passengers and communities for their patience while thousands of our engineers carried out these vital railway upgrades over the bank holiday weekend, which is traditionally a quieter time for train usage.

“We are striving to deliver a better railway and big pieces of work like this help us to create a safer and more reliable network for the people who rely on it as part of their everyday lives.”

The work in Hucknall began back in June.

Station Road will remain closed to vehicles until Sunday, October 30.

Over the bank holiday engineers worked a combined 2,000 hours at the Station Road site, demolishing and removing 550 tonnes of brickwork, installing 12 precast parapets and driving in the new bridge deck on two 300 tonne machines known as self-propelled modular transporters.

The temporary footbridge over the railway was removed while the bridge was slid into place but has now been reinstalled to allow pedestrian access.

The closure of the bridge has created traffic problems throughout Hucknall as vehicles have been re-routed.

Motorists have also been hit by continuing works as the town centre is revamped.

Over the bank holiday, Network Rail also carried out work to the track in Rotherham and track renewal near Luton.