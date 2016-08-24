Woman fined for failing to comply with order after large amount of waste were kept at house

An Ashfield woman has been convicted of failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice after officers found a large accumulation of waste at her Hucknall house.

Despite the persistent efforts of Community Protection Officers to help, Shannon Beardar, of Farm Avenue, never approached the problem with any positive action, resulting in the issuing of a community protection warning letter on January 25.

After failing to comply with the warning, a Community Protection Notice was issued on 1 February 2016, which was again ignored.

A fixed penalty notice was therefore issued on February 25, which Beardar failed to pay. She was subsequently prosecuted for one charge of Failing to Comply with a Community Protection Notice.

Beardar failed to attend the hearing on August 5, at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, and in her absence the magistrates ordered her to pay a fine of £100, compensation of £180 and costs of £472.87.

Councillor Tim Brown, Portfolio Holder for Environment, said: “This kind of nuisance is not only unsightly but also a danger to the health of nearby residents.

“Community Protection Officers will do all they can to help residents with waste build-up but a failure to comply will result in prosecution.”