Lottery funding to help those who feel isolated from internet

A community project, based in Hucknall, that aims to help people who are not computer-savvy or feel isolated from the internet has been boosted by National Lottery funding.

IT For All is aimed primarily at jobseekers and over-50s, who might not have desktop computers or laptops at home and are unsure about using apps on their mobile phones.

Based at the Under One Roof centre on Vine Terrace in the town centre, the project provides free computer and internet access, with a resident tutor on hand to provide on-the-spot support.

Now it has been given a huge helping-hand with a grant of £9,917 from the Lottery’s Awards For All scheme, which will enable the project continue for another year.

“This is great news for Hucknall,” said tutor Lee Hutchinson. “Statistically, in this area, a higher proportion of people than the average does not have internet access at home, and they are not confident IT users.

“The project was set up with two clear aims. Firstly, to provide computer access on Wednesdays when the main public library is closed, thus allowing the unemployed an additional day to search and apply for work. Secondly, to set up help on Thursdays for over-50s, giving them a comfortable, supportive environment in which they can learn and develop their computer skills and improve their confidence in IT. We have a large number of pensioners attending the sessions to keep their brains active and learn new things.

“Courses are also run on topics as diverse as how to surf the web, how to use Word and Excel applications, using e-mail, social media, and online banking and shopping.

“We help jobseekers with their CVs too. We had great success last year, and helped more than a dozen people back into work.”

IT For All is open at Under One Roof every Wednesday and Thursday from 9 am to 2.30 pm. To book places on the courses, ring 0115 9521236 or go to uorhucknall.org.uk for more information.