Main road remains closed as work continues to demolish derelict pub

A main route through Hucknall remains closed as work is carried out to the demolition of the Romans pub.

The road was closed last week after the building became unsafe.

A crane is now being used to help take the building down and make the building safe.

Councillor John Wilmott thinks there needs to be parking restrictions put in place while the work is carried out.

John said: “With the main road still closed the side road Ogle Street is taking the brunt of the extra traffic.

“The question being asked is why hasn’t the council organised parking restrictions on this street as it is impossible for two vehicles to pass in each direction because of the congestion caused by parking.

“There has been times when large vehicles have had to reverse to let traffic through.

“Going back to the building, it has been left derelict for a number of years so the question is why has the building never been checked if it is in such a case of disrepair, especially as it is on the main road.

“There are many questions that remain unanswered. There is also the question of the shops in the area who are suffering because of the road closures. Who is going to compensate them for loss of trade?”