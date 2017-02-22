Maltby couple’s drunken attack on Blyth landlords

A Blyth pub landlord and his wife who were punched and abused by a drunken couple in a last orders row say they have considered quitting the business, a court heard.

Trouble started when Martin Corcoran ordered four pints and a whiskey at 11.30pm, at the Red Hart Hotel, on Bawtry Road, on December 3, last year.

Landlord Paul Riley told him that was far too much and offered one drink apiece to Corcoran and his partner Joanne Bell, said David Miles, prosecuting.

“Mr Corcoran took umbrage and became abusive, asking “Isn’t my money any good?””

They were asked to leave and Corcoran said: “I’m not f****** going anywhere you paedo.”

As they were being ushered out, Corcoran lunged at Mr Riley and pushed him into the road, where Corcoran hit him four or five times.

Bell punched landlady Gillian Riley in the face, knocking off her glass, and then tried stamping on them.

She then tried to grab Mr Riley’s hair and pull him to the ground, before hitting Mrs Riley twice in the face.

Mrs Reily was taken to hospital with concussion and “unsightly” bruising on her arms, while her husband was left with a stiff neck and ringing in his ears.

He said the incident had made him withdrawn and apprehensive, while his wife said she was now nervous, and it had made her want to “hang up the keys” after 12 years in the pub trade.

Bell told police she had ten vodka and cokes while celebrating her birthday and was “tipsy but knew what she was doing.”

She said Mrs Riley had been aggressive towards her, but could not specify how.

Corcoran said Mr Riley called him “Maltby scum” and ripped his shirt when showing him the door.

Corcoran had a previous convictions for violence in 2010 and 2012, and along with Bell, for threatening behaviour in 2011.

Andrew Walker, mitigating, said: “They over-reacted badly but they are extremely remorseful. They were shown CCTV of the incident and they were appalled.”

Joanne Bell, 29, and Martin Corcoran, 27, of Lime Grove, Maltby, admitted two counts of common assault when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard the couple have two children, aged three and five, and wanted to apologise to their victims.

They were not suitable from unpaid work or rehabilitation activity because of their work and childcare commitments.

Corcoran was given a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Bell was given a 12 month community order, with 15 days of a rehabilitation activity, to address anger management problems.

They were ordered to pay £1,750 compensation each.